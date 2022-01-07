COOPERSTOWN — “8 Mile,” the first in a series of weekly films to be presented by the Film Society of Cooperstown, will be shown at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, at the Village Library of Cooperstown at 22 Main St. Nancy Tarr, local to Cooperstown, was music coordinator for the film and will talk about it.
According to a media release, supported by the Friends of the Village Library, this season’s offerings were curated by Bill Francis, researcher and writer at the National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum and Library and author and former Cooperstown mayor Jeff Katz.
The American musical drama to be shown Wednesday depicts the people of Detroit who know 8 Mile as the city limit, a border, a boundary. It is also a psychological dividing line that separates Jimmy Smith Jr., played by hip hop artist Eminem, from where and who he wants to be. The film is described as a provocative fictional examination of a critical week in Jimmy’s life.
Find the Film Society on Facebook for more information.
