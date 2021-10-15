SIDNEY — Afton Community Theater and Tri-Town Theatre will present “A Bronx Tale: The Musical,” together from Oct. 21 to 24, at the Community Cultural Center at 1 Bridge St. in Sidney.
According to a media release, based on the play that inspired the film of the same name, the streetwise musical takes place on the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s — where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he’d love to be.
Based on a book by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, music by Oscar, Grammy and Tony Award winner Alan Menken, and lyrics by Grammy Award winner and Oscar and Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, “A Bronx Tale” is a story about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family. It is described as the perfect blend of “West Side Story” and “Jersey Boys.”
The production is directed by Morgan Sturdevant, choral music teacher at Afton Central School.
The cast includes Luis Rivas as Cologero, Cameron Kinnear as Sonny, George Wells as Lorenzo and Anna Ritchie as Jane.
Curtain times are set for 7 p.m. Thursday and Sunday, Oct. 21 and 24, and 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct 22 and 23.
Tickets are available online at Tritown.Booktix.com at $16 each for premium seating and $13 for general admission.
