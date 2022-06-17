GREENE — Chenango River Theatre will present what it describes in a media release as the unique, engaging and unforgettable magic stylings of Alexander Boyce to its stage for the first in a series of One Night Stands of the 2022 season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 21.
As further stated in the release, when it comes to magic, Boyce is a contradiction. He’s experienced yet young, old school but hip, mischievous yet authentic.
From appearances at the Magic Castle in Hollywood to the long running hit Speakeasy Magick at the McKittrick Hotel in NYC, it has been reported that Boyce leaves audiences with an astonished smile.
His magical work was recently put to use as the magic consultant at Lincoln Center and the Netflix feature, The Week Of.
He’s worked wonders as a magician for clients like Amazon, Google, and NASDAQ. Boyce has spent the last several years touring the world sharing his style of magic for Neil Patrick Harris, Jimmy Fallon and Daniel Craig.
Recently, he was one of the first American magicians to be invited to entertain in Cuba since the revolution.
More information about Boyce is available at www.boycemagic.com
Tickets, at $14 each, are on sale at www.chenan gorivertheatre.org, and also by emailing tickets@chenango rivertheatre.org or calling 607-656-8499 and leaving a message to be returned by the box office.
Future One Night Stand performances will include three nights of Nassim Soleimanpour’s White Rabbit Red Rabbit on July 19, 26, and Aug. 2, and Chris ‘Red’ Blisset’s tribute to The Who – Live at Leeds on Sept. 6.
Chenango River Theatre is at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
