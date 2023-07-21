GREENE — John Heimbuch will perform Charlie Bethel’s one-man adaptation of “Beowulf” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Chenango River Theatre at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
According to a media release, directed by Amy Rummenie, the adaptation of the classic Old English poem about a warrior king and three monsters, emphasizes the wit, vigor, and meaty language of the original Anglo-Saxon epic.
Heimbuch, who first performed “Beowulf” at the 2019 Minnesota Fringe Festival, has performed it in backyards; at bars, schools, theaters, firesides, parks, conventions, and online ever since.
He is an award-winning performer, director and playwright and the artistic director of Walking Shadow Theatre Company in Minneapolis.
Tickets are $14 each and available at www.chenangorivertheatre.org, by emailing tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org or calling the box office at 607-656-8499.
