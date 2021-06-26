West Kortright Centre will present West African singer/songwriter Natu Camara and her band at 4 p.m. Sunday, June 27.
According to a media release, Camara’s musical style is described as a blend of African rock, folk, soul and pop music, with inventive vocal arrangements that give power and sweetness to the meaningful stories she shares. I
nspired by and reminiscent of Miriam Makeba and Nina Simone, her songs are said to vibrate with memorable hooks and pulsating rhythms, taking on social and political issues, empowering women and children and encouraging everyone to break the mold and live free.
A native of Guinea, Camara led West Africa’s first female hip-hop group, the Ideal Black Girls, in the late 90’s. Their breakout album, Guineya Momonera (It’s not a Shame to be a Woman), became a women’s rights anthem, making the young group instant celebrities and inspiring a new generation across Guinea and beyond.
Camara then turned her energy to producing Rapsodie, a multi-year festival for girls and women.
More recently she has evolved into an independent singer and songwriter.
The event will be held rain or shine. Tickets start at $28 and will be sold individually or in pods from two to eight. Advance tickets are recommended. Day-of walk-ups are welcome but will want to arrive early and bring lawn chairs.
West Kortright Centre is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road in West Kortright.
Visit westkc.org for more information and tickets. Contact 607-278-5454 or info@westkc.org with any questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.