MIDDLEBURGH — The Not So Quiet Concert Series will present Greg Greenway in concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17, at Middleburgh Library at 323 Main St. in Middleburgh.
According to a media release, Greenway, born in Richmond, Virginia, moved to Boston for its folk music tradition. He has reportedly become one of its most unique and superlative emissaries.
Musically raised on the magically percussive right hand of Richie Havens, and flowing lyricism of Eric Andersen, those seminal influences became the DNA of his own unique and continuing growth. He has blended them into a multi-instrumental, genre crossing style — the never-ending process of a musical omnivore.
In concert, Greenway has been described as “one of the strongest, and finest voices in folk music.”
Musically, his guitar, piano, ukulele, and melodica reflect inspiration from all over the map — gospel, rock, blues, jazz, and world music. But his center is in the singer/songwriter tradition that traces it roots back to the social awareness of Woody Guthrie. His central appeal is that it all comes through the singular lens of Greenway’s own humanity and affinity for the audience.
Reservations are to be made with Sonny at 518-827-4953.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.