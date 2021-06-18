The first exhibit of the season for Smithy Gallery, themed and titled Air, opened June 15 and will remain through July 17.
According to a media release, exhibiting artists took their inspiration from things that have come to be associated with an often invisible force.
Air features works by Smithy member artists and invited guest artists Charlie Bremer, Joyce Cabral Celia Clark, Ashley Cooper, Michelle Corbett, Karen Crissman, Sandra DeVisser, Henry Drexler, Sandra Finkenberg, Michael Flanagan, Mary Lou Ganio, Ed Garbarino, Ann Murdoch Geiger, Roberta Griffith, Kevin Hammon, Doug Jamieson, Lynn Johnson Susan Jones Kenyon, David Kiehm, Alan Knight, Phyllis Lapi, Kyle Lascelle, Willie Marlowe, Bob McCann, Mary Nolan, Colleen O’Hara, Marc Pelletier, Michael Piercy, Michael Price, Rhea Reynolds, Edmond Rinooy-Kan, Stefanie Rocknack, James Schwabach, Marcie Schwartzman, Tim Sheesley, Eric Shute, Madeline Silber, Pamela Strother, Ron Throop, Kathy Van Loan, Marcus Villagran, Julene Waffle, Vicki Whicker and Jesse Lee Wilson.
Air will be followed by Fire from July 27 to Aug. 21 and Water from Aug. 31 to Oct. 2.
The Gallery at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-8671 or visit www.smithyarts.org for more information.
