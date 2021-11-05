FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present “Alone,” a solo exhibit of paintings and monoprints by upstate New York artist Lisbeth Firmin, from Nov. 6 through Dec. 19, with an opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6,
According to a media release, Firmin’s work explores the relationship between people and their urban environment. Her urban landscapes follow in the tradition of earlier American realists such as John Sloan and Edward Hopper, depicting today’s life in the streets while reflecting modern themes of isolation and disconnection.
Over the last few years, Firman has been focusing more on the figure, painting the light on the figure in an urban environment. She uses the solitary figure in an urban setting in her paintings and prints almost exclusively now. Her monotypes are all examples of this direction.
During the lockdown of 2020 Firman created a series of abandoned places that mark a departure from her urban figurative theme, substituting houses for people and country for city. The “Alone” exhibit is a combination of her urban figurative work, along with the series of abandoned places, done during the pandemic.
