Alto sax musician set to perform

The Roxbury Arts Group will continue its 2022 season with Lakecia Benjamin and Pursuance in a jazz concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4, at Roxbury Arts Center at, 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
According to a media release, voted by 2020 Downbeat Critics Poll Rising Star Alto Saxophonist and Up and Coming Artist of the Year by the Jazz Journalists Association, Benjamin fuses traditional conceptions of Jazz, Hip Hop, and Soul.
Benjamin’s electric presence and fiery sax work has shared stages with legendary artists including Stevie Wonder, Alicia Keys, The Roots, and Macy Gray. As bandleader, she melds the vintage sounds of James Brown, Maceo Parker, Sly and the Family Stone, and the Meters with soaring, dance-floor worthy rhythms. Benjamin’s grooves take the classic vibe to a new level, with sultry also saxophone creating something special on every cut – smoldering late-night ambiance, or a forceful jazz intensity, or even tight funk multi-horn harmony sections.
A streetwise New York City native, born and raised in Washington Heights, Benjamin first picked up the saxophone at Fiorello LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts. From there she joined the renowned jazz program at New York’s New School University. Even at that early stage, Benjamin was already playing with renowned jazz figures including Clark Terry and Reggie Workman, providing her opportunities to play and tour with an array of artists such as Rashied Aki, the David Murray Big Band, Vanessa Rubin and James “Blood” Ulmer. With her deep jazz roots, she was soon in demand as an arranger and horn section leader, landing stints with acclaimed artists including Anita Baker.
Benjamin’s latest album, “Pursuance,” is described as an intergenerational masterpiece that takes one on a journey through the lineage of the music with the works John and Alice Coltrane. Benjamin pays homage to those who have come before by featuring innovative bandleaders of her generation, such as Reggie Workman (Co-producer and playing), Ron Carter, Gary Bartz, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Meshell Mdegecello, Regina Carter, Bertha Hope, Last Poets, Greg Osby, Steve Wilson, John Benitez, Marc Cary, Marcus Gilmore, Keyon Harrold, Marcus Strickland, Brande Younger, Georgia Anne Muldrow, and Jazzmeia Horn.
Advance sale tickets are $24 for adults and $22 for seniors and students. Youths 15 and younger will be admitted for free.
Tickets at the door will be $29.
Visit roxburyartsgroup.org, email programs@roxburyartsgroup.org, or call 607-326-7908 for more information and tickets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.