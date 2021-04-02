More than a year after the Norwich Theater Company’s planned presentation of “Always ... Patsy Cline,” the show will go on later this month.
The company will present three performances of the production, which tells the true story of a fan who met Cline and forged a life-long friendship.
The shows, at 7 p.m. April 23 and 24 and 2 p.m. April 25, will be on the stage at Chenango Arts Council’s Martin W. Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
The musical play features 27 of Cline’s songs, and is “full of humor, touching moments, and even some audience participation,” according to a media release. It will be Norwich Theater Company’s first performance before an audience since the COVID pandemic shut down in-person performances last March..
Precautions will be taken to ensure the safety of the performers, crew and audience. Tickets are limited to 100 per performance, and are available by pre-sale only at www.norwichtheatercompany.org, https://tinyurl.com/688hdp9u, Service Pharmacy in Norwich, at the Chenango Arts Council office, or by calling 888-613-4496.
Those who purchased tickets for the performance originally scheduled last year must call 888-613-4496 to exchange their tickets and secure their seats for the performance.
