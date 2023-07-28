EARLVILLE — Founding member of the legendary Memphis band, The Box Tops, Gary Talley will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Earlville Opera House.
According to a media release, inducted into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame in 2018, when Talley performs it is described as both a can’t miss show and solid class act.
Revered for the classic, Grammy-nominated 1967 hit “The Letter,” Talley has performed with more than 100 major label artists and played as a studio musician on thousands of recording sessions in Memphis, Nashville, Atlanta, New York and London’s Abbey Road.
Experienced in rock, blues, Memphis soul, country, funk, pop and jazz, Talley will play Box Tops hits, originals, songs by artists he has worked with and relate stories about his time working with Billy Preston, The Beach Boys, Jimi Hendrix, and The Doors.
Tickets are $40 general admission and $36 for members. college students receive half off general admission and tickets for youths 17 and younger are always $10. Premiums apply to select rows.
Tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/6bff5p6p.
Earlville Opera House is at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.