“New Horizons,” the inaugural exhibition at The Project Space at 131 Main St. in Andes, opened Nov. 21 and has been extended through Dec. 13.
Interpreting geological form and landscape through large-scale acrylic works on paper, Margaretville resident Bea Ortiz “looks ahead to a new chapter in the Catskills,” after living for two decades in Brooklyn, presenters said in a media release..
The series, created in 2020, “evokes the seismic changes many experienced in their external realities this year as well as the artist’s interior landscape,” the release said.
Ortiz grew up in Valladolid, Spain, where, she said in the release, the night sky permeated her consciousness. Belonging to a family of artists, her early interest in the cosmos was revealed as she explored printmaking, and later, painting, installation, performance, dance, music and video.
The Project Space was founded in November by Lindsay Comstock and Arjun Bruggeman. Eventually, the duo hopes for the building to be an arts center focusing on music, literary and visual arts, the release said.
