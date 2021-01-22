Bigger Boat and Stuff of Dreams Productions’ next production, “Angel Street (Gaslight)” by Patrick Hamilton, will be streamed at 8 p.m. March 12 and 13.
This Victorian thriller, the basis for the 1944 film movie “Gaslight,” tells the story of Bella Manningham (Brooke Tallman-Birkett) who is slowly being driven out of her mind by her husband Jack (Steve Dillon). Inspector Rough (Michael Tamburrino) shows up to tell Bella about her husband’s activities and his mysterious past. The Manningham’s servants are portrayed by Libby Cudmore and Linda Reese, while the police officers on the job are played by Ian Austin and Jeff Moore. The play is being directed by Gary E. Stevens and co-produced by Stevens and Dillon. Rehearsals and filming are being conducted under COVID-19 guidelines.
Those who purchase tickets will be able to stream either showing. Tickets, at $15, can be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45435 using the password “Angel.” Because of licensing restrictions for the play, tickets will only be sold to individuals who would attend a live performance in Oneonta if it were not for the COVID-19 restrictions. The performance will stream from the ShowTix4U website and can be viewed on any device with access to the internet.
For more information, call 607-432-5407, email GEStevens17@gmail.com, or leave a message on the Stuff of Dreams Productions Facebook page.
