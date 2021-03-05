Stuff of Dreams and Bigger Boat Productions will stream their production of “Angel Street” at 8 p.m. March 12 and 13.
This is a fully staged production starring Brooke Tallman-Birkett, Michael Tamburrino, Steve Dillon, Libby Cudmore, Linda Reese, Ian Austin and Jeff Moore.
According to a release from the production companies, the Victorian thriller, written in 1938 by Patrick Hamilton, is set in fog-bound London in the late 19th century and tells the story of Jack Manningham who is slowly driving his wife, Bella, mad. Coming to her rescue is Inspector Rough, formerly of Scotland Yard.
Tickets are $15 and are available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45435 using the password “Angel.”
The presentation is a scheduled stream and can only be viewed at the scheduled time. The performance will stream from the ShowTix4U website and can be viewed on any device with access to the internet.
The show is presented with arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.
