The eighth biennial Sculpture Trail will be open from July 2 to Oct. 8, according to an announcement from Cherry Valley Artworks. Chosen work will be exhibited throughout Cherry Valley.
The Cherry Valley Sculpture Trail began in 2005 with five local sculptors and has since expanded to include artists from many states and countries, presenters said in the release.
With the announcement of the trail this year, Cherry Valley Artworks continues to confirm the Trail as the largest regularly scheduled outdoor art event in Central New York.
The 2021 curator is Ed Smith, internationally known sculptor and Professor of Art at Marist College. Smith is a Guggenheim fellow and member of the Royal British Society of Sculptors. He is director of the Marist Biennale Program and the recipient of numerous awards and honors.
Established and emerging artists are invited to apply. Email info@cvartworks.org for an application. The application form and prospectus is available at tinyurl.com/7rss39wv. The submission deadline is April 30, and there is no application fee.
Applications should include jpgs of up to three available works or site-specific proposals and/or two images of previous work, a recent resume and the application form.
The exhibit will be juried with a $1,000 grand prize and $500 first prize. There is also a stipend for selected works if needed for moving works.
Call Cherry Valley Artworks Executive Direct Jane Sapinsky, at 607-264-3080 or email sapinskyjane@gmail.com for more information.
