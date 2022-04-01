Peter Yamaoka Memorial
MARGARETVILLE — Longyear Gallery of Margaretville opened “Peter Yamaoka Memorial” last month in honor of late artist and ceramicist Peter Yamaoka (1948-2022), a former Longyear Gallery member and husband of Longyear Gallery member Gerda van Leeuwen. It will remain through April 10.
An exhibit of works by Longyear Gallery members accompanies the Memorial.
According to a media release, Yamaoka began his artistic career as a printmaker and turned to ceramics later on in his evolution as an artist.
The Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and holiday Mondays.
Longyear Gallery is downstairs in The Commons at 785 Main St. in Margaretville.
Visit www.longyeargallery.org, or call 845-586-3270 during gallery hours for more information.
Guest cellist
ONEONTA — Cellist Mike Block will perform with the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3, in the atrium of Foothills Performing Arts Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, a public jam session with Block will follow. Both events are free. Masks will be required to be worn.
Block is reportedly known for his performances in a range of styles, including folk, bluegrass, and jazz as well as classical European and Indian music.
Portions of the performance and workshop will be streamed at the Little Delaware Youth Ensemble channel on YouTube.
Visit ldye.org for more information.
Virtual reading
COOPERSTOWN — “Locker Room Talk,” a play written and directed by Karen Butler will be streamed on Glimmer Globe Theatre’s Facebook page at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 3.
It will mark the third and final reading in the 2022 NEXT! Staged reading series produced by Glimmer Globe and Fenimore Art Museum.
Although there is no charge for the program, donations of $10 or more are suggested to assist the sponsors in providing future content.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information, including a synopsis of the play.
Jazz-filled April
COOPERSTOWN — Free in-person jazz performances will be given Tuesday evenings in April in Gallery A at the Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Colonna-Mollin will play at 7 p.m. April 5, and will be followed by Drew Frech at 7 p.m. April 12; The Old Masters at 7 p.m. April 19; and Ambrose Jagels at 8 p.m. April 26.
Performances will also be live streamed at each performance time at www.facebook.com/the.mptf and https://musicpf.org.
Call 607-547-9777 or visit www.cooperstownart.com for more in formation.
Food for Thought
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum Director of Exhibitions Chris Rossi will present a behind-the-scenes look at the process of putting an exhibit together at the season’s first Food for Thought program at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 6.
There is a charge of $25 for members or $30 to attend and includes lunch.
The required registration may be completed at Eventbrite.com.
Additional programs will be held April 20, May 7 and 18, June 1 and 11, July 6 and 16, Aug. 6 and 17, and Sept. 14.
Evenings with Victoria Wyeth, granddaughter of late American artist Andrew Wyeth, will be featured four times throughout the season. “Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies” will be exhibited at FAM from May 7 to Sept. 5.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Rachel Schutz with Spencer Myer
ONEONTA — Soprano Rachel Schutz will be accompanied on the piano by Spencer Myer in a performance presented by the Oneonta Concert Association at 7:30p.m. Friday, April 8, at First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, hailed for her “diamantine high notes, witty characterization, and giddily delirious coloratura” and “communicative zest” (Boston Globe), Welsh-American soprano Schutz is reportedly increasingly in demand throughout the U.S., Asia and Europe for what is described as her sensitive and evocative performances and wide range of repertoire.
Her multi-faceted career includes opera, concert and recital performances.
Her program “American Voices” will feature music from all corners of the American experience, from early folk songs to Broadway standards to dazzling art songs by living composers.
General admission is $25 and $6 for students. Tickets may be purchased at the door, Green Toad Bookstore and the Eighth Note music store.
Visit www.oneontaconcertassociation.org for more information.
‘Material Shift’
HOWES CAVE — Iroquois Indian Museum at 324 Caverns Road in Howes Cave unveiled its featured exhibit for 2022 on Friday, April 1. It will remain in place through Nov. 27.
According to a media release, “Material Shift” showcases works by 13 Haudenosaunee artists who use found objects and other unconventional materials to create or illustrate traditional cultural objects or concepts and also introduce traditional materials in unexpected ways. Works in the exhibit are described as ranging from playful to provocative.
The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday. Emailww info@iroquoismuseum.org for more information.
‘Takin’ It To The Streets
BAINBRIDGE — A Doobie Brothers Tribute Show will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9, at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, The Doobie Brothers is an American rock band, known for its flexibility in performing across numerous genres and their vocal harmonies. The tribute band Takin’ It To The Streets covers all of the original band’s hits and an occasional deep track or two described as stunningly accurate.
Songs the audience will hear performed with what has been described as amazing vocal skill and top-notch musicianship include Long Train Runnin’, China Grove, Listen To The Music, Takin’ It To The Streets, What A Fool Believes, Rockin’ Down The Highway, Minute By Minute and Black Water.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. All performances are open seating. Tickets will be available at the door or may be reserved ahead by calling at 607-288-3882.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.