The Arc Otsego’s 16th Annual Voice! juried art exhibition of work by artists with intellectual and other developmental disabilities from across New York opened Friday, July 17, virtually via a flipbook because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voice! "demonstrates the power of art to transcend disability and stereotypes to reveal common ground and celebrate unique abilities," presenters said in a media release. The exhibit features individual and collaborative works that address a variety of subjects expressed through drawing, painting, sculpture, photography and mixed media.
There was $1,500 in prize money awarded, and the People’s Choice Award was held via social media. The awards are as follows:
First Prize: Richard Freeman (Lexington Center), Abstract Forest
Second Prize: Rhiannon Fralick (Lexington Center), Monochromatic Expression
Third Prize: Darren Simon (Cerebral Palsy Association of NYS), Untitled
Fourth Prize: Doreen Calhoun (Lexington Center), Calla Lily
Honorable Mention: Tomeka McDonald (Cerebral Palsy Association of NYS),- Honey Bear
Heart Award: Theresa McCluskey (Crystal Run Village Inc.), Jade Plant
Juror’s Award: Yosef Zakon (Crystal Run Village Inc.), Kindhearted Woman
Juror’s Award: Theresa McCluskey (Crystal Run Village Inc.), Under the Surface
Juror’s Award: Yosef Zakon (Crystal Run Village Inc.), Building
Spirit Award: James Conway (Crystal Run Village Inc.), Kanye
Spirit Award: Austin Sieczak (Crystal Run Village Inc.), Giant and Very Happy & Friendly Cockroach
Best Collaborative Work: Liberty Arc, Garden Pillars
People’s Choice: Emily Brown (Saratoga Bridges), Waiting
The entire show can be seen at www.arcotsego.org.
