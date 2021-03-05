The Arc Otsego, at its new Main View Gallery & Gift Shop, at 77 Main Street in Oneonta, will hold its first community art show in the new gallery in May and is seeking submissions.
The deadline to submit art for the ”All Together” show is March 26. Artists should submit a digital image of their work, with a limit of two pieces, and an artist statement. Dimensions and media type should be provided as well. More details can be found at https://www.arcotsego.org/main-view-gallery-studio-2/, or by calling the Main View Gallery at 607-432-1890.
The All Together Art Show opening reception will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 21, as long as COVID protocols allow the gathering. Participation is free and open to all residents in Otsego, Delaware and Chenango counties.
The Main View Gallery has been operating at the 73 Main St. address since 2007. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, employees of The Arc Otsego created the Gallery & Gift Shop at 77 Main St. The Arc Otsego is also working on the Pottery & More Studio to coincide with the efforts of building community through the arts, presenters said in a media release.
