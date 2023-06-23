Trio to perform in Gilbertsville
GILBERTSVILLE — The Killdeer Trio will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Dunderberg Gallery at 118 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, the band features Wyatt Ambrose on guitar, Evan Jagels on bass and Sebastian Green on drums.
Tickets are $20 for adults, $15 for seniors and students and $10 for children.
A free event after the concert will feature an art opening in celebration of the life of David Mackenzie at 6:15 p.m.
Call 607-783-2010, visit www.DunderbergGallery.com of find it on Facebook for more information.
Artist to give talk
EARLVILLE — An Artist Talk with Bill McLaughlin will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 24, in the Arts Cafe at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St., in Earlville.
According to a media release, “Bill McLaughlin: Face to Face: Portraits from the Precipice” explores and acknowledges the diversity and richness of his upstate community through portraiture. It marks the exhibit’s closing and will include a presentation of the short film “Stranger at the Gate.”
Opera singers to present recital
CHERRY VALLEY — The first “Midday Music, A Glimmerglass Festival lunchtime concert” will be offered by free-will donation from noon until 2 p.m. Thursday, June 29, at Star Theatre at 44 Main St. in Cherry Valley. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m.
According to a media release from Cherry Valley Artworks, the recital will feature some cast members from this season’s production of Puccini’s “La bohème” in advance of its July 7 opening.
Similar events will follow for “La bohème” as well as “Candide.”
Visit https://glimmerglass.org/midday-music/ for more information about the series.
Music on Main to be presented
COOPERSTOWN — Three bands are scheduled to perform in Cooperstown’s Pioneer Park in the coming weeks and months, weather permitting.
According to a media release, Music on Main will be presented from 1 to 3 p.m. on the following Saturdays.
June 24: Saxalicious
July 8: Heaven’s Back Door
Aug. 12: Heaven’s Back Door.
Musicians interested in performing may contact the Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce at 607-547-9983 or office@cooperstownchamber.org for information.
