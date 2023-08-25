Saturday concert
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will present “Classical Treasures,” the music of Haydn, Mozart and Schubert, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Christ Church at 69 Fair St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the orchestra, conducted by Maestro Maciej Zoltowski, will be joined by Principal Hornist Steven Harmon for a performance of Mozart’s Horn Concerto No. 4.
Visit fenimoreco.org for more information and tickets.
Sunday concert
MIDDLEBURGH — Another in the Not So Quiet series of concerts will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, at Middleburgh Library at 323 Main St. in Middleburgh.
According to a media release, guitarist/singer Nancy Tucker will perform. She blends clean comedy, guitar instrumentals and moving songs of human experience in her shows for audiences of all ages. She centers her performances around a passion for life and laughter. Her guitar solos have been compared to those of Michael Hedges and Leo Kottke. She uses every part of the guitar, including an attachment of her own invention.
Masks are mandatory for this performance.
The concert has a suggested donation of $15 per person.
The required reservations may be made by calling Sonny Ochs at 518-827-4953.
Tuesday concert
COOPERSTOWN — The final presentation in the 25th anniversary season of the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will feature the Borromeo String Quartet with Linda Chesis on flute. The concert will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 29, at The Farmers’ Museum.
According to a media release, hailed by the Boston Globe as “simply the best,” the Borromeo String Quartet will perform Beethoven’s op. 127 as well as works by Amy Beach and Elena Alberga.
Tickets are $30 for adults ad $15 for students younger than 18. Tickets must be purchased in advance either online at www.coope rstownmusicfest.org or by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559, option 1. There is a $2 service fee per phone order.
Friday concert
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will present the Fly Birds in a bluegrass concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1, at the Maple Museum at 221 Creamery St. in Jefferson.
