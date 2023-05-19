Exhibit opening
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present the photography of Stephen Wilkes in his exhibit “Day to Night,” from May 20 to Sept. 10.
According to a media release, “Day to Night,” described as Wilkes’ most defining project, began in 2009. He and his team traveled to some of the world’s most well-known locations, including the Grand Canyon, Paris, Venice, and several celebrated spots in New York City.
Working from a fixed camera angle, he captured fleeting moments of humanity and light as time passed. After a marathon photo session of about 30 hours produced more than 1,500 images, he selected the best moments of day and night.
Using time as a guide, all of the moments were seamlessly blended into a single photograph in post-production.
As further stated in the release, “in each of his images, the landscape is masterfully captured with vibrant color and incredible detail.”
Wilkes (b. 1957) has been widely recognized for his fine art and commercial photography for more than two decades. His photographs have appeared in The New York Times, Vanity Fair, and Time.
“Day to Night” has been featured on CBS Sunday Morning as well as dozens of other media outlets.
Fenimore Art Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Opera screening
ONEONTA — “Don Giovanni,” composed by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart will be the next live high definition screening by the Metropolitan Opera. The librettist is Lorenzo Da Ponte.
It will be presented at 1 p.m., Saturday, May 20, in the upstairs theater at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the title character and his earthy comic sidekick, Leporello go through a series of encounters that begins with a fatal duel, moves back and forth between the humorous and the sentimental, and ends with the protagonist being dragged down to hell.
Tickets prices are $20 for adults, $18 seniors, $15 for Glimmerglass Guild members, and $10 for students.
The doors will open at noon.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and www.metopera.org/season/ incinemas/ for more information on the Met’s live theater transmissions.
Landscapes as art
CHERRY VALLEY — The gallery show “Horizon Lines” runs through May 28, at 25 Main Collective at 25 Main St. in Cherry Valley
According to a media release, three artists share their views of the local landscape. Horizon Lines features the work of Marc Pelletier with oils and watercolor, Nathaniel Anderson with charcoals and Garlyn MaGinnis with acrylics. It was curated by gallery owner Noelle Adamoschek.
Hours at 25 Main Collective are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
Visit www.25maincollective.com for more information.
Coffeehouse finale
WALTON — The final spring Coffeehouse at Walton Theatre will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21. Guest musicians Bea Summers and Barb Acker will present a variety of folk, country, and original songs with voice, banjo and guitar.
According to a media release, Bea and Barb have been performing together at local venues for the past 25 years. The two are members of the family/house band, Kenyon Hill, a band that performs frequently at the Red Barn at Danville Springs.
The duo also performed last summer at the Walton Farmers’ Market “Music at the Market” series sponsored by the Grant Rogers Project.
With Barb on tenor banjo and Beatrice on acoustic guitar, the two are described as presenting finely honed harmonies that create a refreshing listening experience.
The “B’s” first appeared at the MOD Coffeehouse in January of 2021, but because of the pandemic, that concert was available only by Zoom. Music on the Delaware now welcomes the “B’s” in person to the Walton Theatre Coffeehouse stage.
The coffeehouse concert is free with donations accepted.
Desserts, coffee and tea will be available.
The concert will also be available to viewers at home through Zoom. Visit www.musiconthedelaware.org for more information.
Dual show opening
HOBART — A dual show of photography and sculpture will open at Mount Utsayantha Regional Arts League Gallery in Hobart on Saturday, May 27. It will remain through July 2.
According to a media release, the work of Oneonta photographer Ed Garbarino has been exhibited in galleries, universities, and photography venues in the U.S. and Europe, including the Philadelphia Print Center, Watershed Media Center, Bristol, England, and University of Miami.
Garbarino’s photographs have also appeared in publications such as Photographers Forum Magazine, Photo Review and Photography Quarterly.
David Engel’s abstract wood and metal sculptures are described as having graceful curves and balanced tension and have been compared to birds about to take flight.
A reception for the artists will mark the opening of the exhibit from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
MURAL Art Gallery, at 631 Main St. in Hobart is open from noon until 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Visit www.muralartgallery.org or Facebook at Mural on Main for more information.
