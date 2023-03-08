Writers Salon Thursday
ONEONTA — The Writers Salon at Community Arts Network of Oneonta will welcome the Catskill Community Players at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, for a rehearsed reading of Phil Olson’s play “Love or Best Offer,” a romantic comedy about the struggles on online dating by the older than 50 generation. Lisa Sidoli directs and performance by Linda Reese, Kristin Sloth, Mark Murphy and J. Lenter.
Refreshments will be served by donation and a hat will be passed to support CCP.
CANO is at 11 Ford Ave. in Oneonta.
Three plays to be read
COOPERSTOWN — Returning for a seventh season, the NEXT! play-reading series produced by Fenimore Art Museum and Glimmer Globe Theatre will continues its mission to celebrate and inspire Central New York playwrights, as well as introduce their work to a larger audience.
Play readings will take place in Fenimore Art Museum’s auditorium.
“Dirt” by Christopher Carter Sanderson will be the first play to be read at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12. Two more will follow, Cairo by Ryan Skinner on March 26; and Un Hombre by Stephen Kaplan on April 16.
There is no charge for the programs. However, a donation of $10 or more is suggested to help the museum continue to provide more content in the future.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Two exhibits set to open
COOPERSTOWN — The Cooperstown Art Association is poised to open two exhibits in March.
According to a media release, “Wings, Stings, and Other Things” in Gallery B, a collaborative insect artwork project by Milford pre-k, kindergarten, first grade, and high school art students, will be on view from March 11 to 31.
Milford art teachers Sascha Burdick and Caitlin Cook-Wightman came up with the idea for the exhibit.
“Community Murals Spanning Generations,” in Gallery A, from March 21 to 31, will feature a display of murals by two generations of Cooperstown artists.
Max Jones, a Cooperstown High School senior, will showcase his body of work on one side of the gallery while murals in memory of Frank M. Van Auken will grace the other side. Van Auken was born, raised, and lived in East Springfield his entire life. He began painting murals after moving to Woodside Hall in Cooperstown in February of 2018. He passed away last November at the age of 102.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. CAA is at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
