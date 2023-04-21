Performance on tap
ANDES — A collaborative sound and poetry performance by Jared Daniel Fagen and Nyhne will be held at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 28, at Diamond Hollow Books at 72 Main St. in Andes.
According to a media release, the performance is part of Ramona’s Den Reading Series.
Fagen’s recent collection of poems, The Animal of Existence, will be available. His prose poems, essays, and conversations have appeared in The Brooklyn Rail, Fence, Lana Turner, and Asymptote. He is the editor and publisher of Black Sun Lit, a PhD candidate in Comparative Literature at the CUNY Graduate Center, and an adjunct lecturer at the City College of New York.
Born in Jeollanam-do, South Korea, he lives in Brooklyn and the western Catskills.
Nyhne, a bloodstained poem in an ornate frame, is the sonic moniker of Nancy Kim, an interdisciplinary artist whose work navigates across sculpture, sound, design, and architecture.
Their projects consider both time and “waste” as physical materials that transmute into portals to stories untold, often making ancestral connections.
As Nyhne, their music explores feedback, voice, drone, found sounds, ritual, and spoken word to form textural landscapes for catharsis.
The evening will be curated by Iris Cushing.
Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be available. No reservations are necessary. The doors will open at 6 p.m.
A $10 to $20 suggested donation will be taken at the door.
Writers to be heard
COOPERSTOWN — “Write Out Loud,” will be presented by the Fenimore Art Museum’s Glimmer Globe Theatre, live in Fenimore Auditorium at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 22.
According to a media release, the performance will feature poetry, prose and short fiction, all penned by 20 local or regional writers. While most pieces will be performed by the authors, others will be interpreted by local actors.
The performance will feature the work of V. J. Bauer, Christopher Carter Sanderson, Veronica Coe, Jack Crosby, Danielle Crozier, Libby Cudmore, Shannon Dzikas, Robin Gara, Cliff Henderson, Andrew Jimenez, Bhala Jones, Lynne Kemen, Samuel Kovar, Ben Magill, Melissa Marietta, Libby Marshall, James Matson, Megeen Mulholland, and Sarahmarie White.
The performance is free with a suggested donation. Light concessions will be available.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Season finale set
ONEONTA — The Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, founded in 2010, the ensemble includes violinists Karla Donehew Perez and Abi Fayette; Paul Laraia on viola and Karlos Rodriguez on cello.
The group was hailed by The New York Times at its Carnegie Hall debut as “invariable energetic and finely burnished,” and “playing with earthy vigor.”
Friday’s concert brings the Oneonta Concert Association’s 94th season to a close.
Tickets are available at www.OneontaConcertAssociation.org, and in Oneonta at Eighth Note Music Store at 10 S. Main St. and Green Toad Bookstore at 198 Main St.
