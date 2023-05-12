Three exhibits opening
COOPERSTOWN — The opening of “ESSENTIAL ART,” the 32nd annual Regional Juried Art Show, “When Heart Connects to Sculpting Hands,” sculptures by Carol Adamec, and the Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club fine arts exhibit will all be marked by the Cooperstown Art Association with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 19, at its galleries 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, awards for the juried art show will be presented at 6 p.m.
ESSENTIAL ART and “When Heart Connects to Sculpting Hands” will both be available through June 21. The fine arts exhibit will be displayed through June 7.
CAA galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com for more information.
Saturday concert treat
COBLESKILL — A free performance by musicians from the Caroga Arts Collective’s Spring Residency program will be presented as a spring celebration and Mother’s Day eve treat at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at the United Methodist Church at 109 Chapel St. in Cobleskill.
The local acapella singing group, New Day, Voices of Schoharie County, will perform one number with the guest musicians.
According to a media release, the musicians are advanced trained professionals whose performance venues include Carnegie Hall and Lincoln Center in New York City.
During the Spring Residency, from May 11 to 14, artists will perform in concerts throughout the Capital Region and engage with students in local schools.
Groups join forces for finale
SUNY ONEONTA — “Music from the Silver Screen” will be presented with more than 100 performers on stage at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13, at SUNY Oneonta’s Alumni Field House by the Catskill Symphony Orchestra and Catskill Choral Society.
According to a media release, selections from a number of Hollywood films will be featured, written by composers John Williams, Ennio Morricone, Richard Harvey and Miklós Rózsa.
The concert will be CSO’s final performance of the 2022-23 season.
Tickets are $30 in advance and will be $40 at the door.
Visit www.catskillsymphonyorchestra.org for more information and tickets.
