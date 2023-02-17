Dramatic Play Reading
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown will present a dramatic reading of “Dear Elizabeth: A Play in Letters from Elizabeth Bishop to Robert Lowell and Back Again” at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in the museum auditorium. The reading will be followed by a talkback.
According to a media release, from playwright Sarah Ruhl, “Dear Elizabeth” is a play based on the letters of Robert Lowell and Elizabeth Bishop. From 1947 to 1977, Lowell and Bishop exchanged more than 400 letters. The missives are reported to be one of the most intimate records available of both poets and one of the greatest correspondences in American literature. “Dear Elizabeth” gives voice to a conversation that lived mostly in writing, illuminating some of the finest poems of the 20th century and the minds that produced them. The reading features Danielle and Michael Henrici as Bishop and Lowell.
Admission is free with a suggested donation.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Billy Joel Tribute
NORWICH — “The Downtown Men: A Tribute to Billy Joel” will be presented at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Martin W. Kappel Theater at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, The Downtown Men features accomplished musicians from several of upstate New York’s favorite bands including The Swooners, Beadle Brothers and Uptown Groove. They are described as a group of musicians and friends who celebrate Billy Joel by performing his songs to audiences who share a love of his music.
Their talents enable them to bring a fresh new energy to the music while also honoring the intricate details of the songs. In their short time together so far, The Downtown Men have already played to sold out rooms across the state of New York including Rochester, Utica and Sylvan Beach.
Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/yyt46mw8.
Visit chenangoarts.org for more information.
Talk about exhibit
FLEISCHMANNS — A conversation with exhibit curator Lindsay Comstock and artists whose works are featured in the exhibit “Departures” will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1053 Gallery on Main Street in Fleischmanns.
According to a media release, Comstock will present the vision behind the exhibit. Artists Janice Lamotta, Kate Quarfordt and Christie Scheele will explain how their methods shifted in response to the pandemic.
Visit 1053gallery.com for more information.
Afternoon concert
ONEONTA — The Oneonta Community Concert Band will present its “Good Ol’ Summertime in Winter” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the concert will feature music that references places one might travel to in the summer. Selections will include “The Great Gate of Kiev” from Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Sammy Nestico’s arrangement of “Loch Lomond” and Ernesto Lecuona’s “Malagueña.”
The performance will be conducted by Kerri L. Hogle, who teaches band to junior-senior high school students at Cooperstown Central School.
Find the Oneonta Community Concert Band on Facebook or call 607-376-7485 for more information.
Come to the cabaret
ONEONTA — Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta will present its third Cabaret and Dance from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, featuring the Stan Fox quartet.
According to a media release, Rob Roman on piano, Evan Jagels on bass and Rob Lipari on drums, will join Fox on vocals that evening. Music will swing from jazz standards to uptempo blues.
Refreshments and light food will be available.
Sponsored by Oneonta Osteopathy, donations will be accepted to help fund ongoing community-based performing arts activities at Foothills.
