SPRINGFIELD — Hyde Hall will present an evening with folk music from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. According to a media release, the event will highlight two folk groups, Cosby Gibson and Tom Staudle, and Bog Hollow. The event will be on Hyde Hall’s south lawn. Bringing a blanket or lawn chair and a picnic is suggested
The doors will open at 6 p.m. and guests may arrange their picnic displays for a chance to win a prize.
The evening will open with songs of the Erie Canal. Bog Hollow, featuring Tom White (fiddle, banjo, mandolin, tin whistle, guitar), Mike Printice (upright bass), Michael Grey (guitar), and Dave Paton (hammer dulcimer, concertina) will close out the night.
The rain location will be Hyde Hall’s wood barn which was recently renovated.
Tickets may be purchased online at Eventbrite.com.
Show of paintings
DELHI — “Three Views of the Catskills,” a show of paintings by Robert Axelrod of Halcottsville, Neil Driscoll of West Fulton and Sandra Finkenberg of Bovina, will open with a reception from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Delaware Pantry.
The show will run through Sept. 30.
Delaware Pantry is at 21780 State Highway 28, Delhi.
Visit www.delawarepantry.com for more information.
Rockabilly music
STAMFORD — The Roxbury Arts Group’s free concert series will feature a performance by a band described as a rockabilly three-man wrecking machine, the Mopar Cams, at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, in Veterans Memorial Park on Main Street in Stamford.
Members include Ned Bower, bassist and back-up vocalist, lead vocalist and guitarist Mark Pawkett and Ryan Masonis on percussion.
Visit https://tinyurl.com/3f6zh6jy for more information.
Creating theater
PRATTSVILLE — The Prattsville Arts Center will present “Life Within a Day,” on Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19 and 20.
According to a media release, participants will create and star in short plays that reflect different stages of life.
Experimental musician in residence Jon White will host an evening of music starting at 5 p.m. Saturday and then local theater-maker Maris Caruso will organize a spontaneous theater festival. Scenes will be inspired by a different stage of life randomly assigned to groups of participants.
“Life Within a Day” performances will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Prattsville Arts Center is at 14562 Main St. in Prattsville.
Visit https://bit.ly/lwad23 for more information.
Who’s playing when
NEAHWA PARK — The band Country Express is set to perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23, on the bandstand in Neahwa Park. They were originally scheduled to play earlier this month but bad weather resulted in the concert being rescheduled.
Off the Record is scheduled to play at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24.
In another rescheduled performance, The Driftwoods are set to perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 30, which will mark the conclusion of the Summer Concert Series by the City of Oneonta Parks and Recreation Department.
Classical Treasures
COOPERSTOWN — The Fenimore Chamber Orchestra will present “Classical Treasures,” the music of Haydn, Mozart and Schubert, at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Christ Church at 69 Fair St. in Cooperstown.
Visit fenimoreco.org for more information and tickets.
At 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27, the group will perform by donation at Friends of Music of Stamford at Churchill Park Historic District at 158-170 W. Main St. in Stamford.
