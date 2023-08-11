Music at the B
ONEONTA — The Mopar Cams & Woodshed Prophets will play rockabilly and twang at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta.
There will be a $10 cover charge for the double bill.
Find B Side on Facebook for more information.
Music on the Stoop
BAINBRIDGE — The group John Truth Experience will perform from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Music on the Stoop at 17 W. Main St. in Bainbridge.
Call Steve at 607-237-9299 for more information.
Art by the Lake
COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will presents its 16th annual juried competition titled Art by the Lake from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, on its lakefront lawn.
Works created by 25 artists will be available for visitors to see and purchase.
The event will also feature artist demonstrations, food from the Fenimore Café and the Cooperstown Distillery will offer tastings and bottles for sale.
Tickets may be purchased at the museum. Regular rates apply.
Proceeds will benefit Fenimore Art Museum’s education programs.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Gallery opening
FLEISCHMANNS — “Gary Gissler: there there” will open with a reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 1053 Gallery in Fleischmanns.
The survey of works made by the artist between 2015 and 2023 marks a period in his life of external and internal expansion.
The exhibit will remain through Sept. 24.
1053 Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday as well as by appointment.
Visit 1053gallery.com for more information.
Visionary Dance Festival
MOUNT VISION — The Visionary Stage for New and Explorative Art in Mount Vision will celebrate its first Visionary Dance Festival at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at 2381 State Highway 205 in Mount Vision.
According to a media release, the event will include a Caribbean food pop-up by Oneonta’s King Kakery Pastry Shop starting at 5:30 p.m.
New works by Alex Oliva, Johnny Butler, Quaba Venza Ernest, Caleb Patterson, Michelle Thompson Ulerich and Annie White will be presented.
Tickets are $18 for general admission, and $15 for students and seniors. They may be purchased at https://tinyurl.com/36389w4f or by cash only at the box office beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Chamber Music Concert
PIERSTOWN — The annual Memorial Chamber Music Concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 14, at Pierstown Grange Hall at 137 Wedderspoon Hollow Road in Pierstown.
According to a media release, musicians from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra will perform a program arranged by Festival violinist Ubaldo Valli.
The event is open to all at no charge.
The concert will be presented upstairs and there is no ramp at this time to accommodate anyone unable to climb stairs.
Call 607-264-3069 for more information.
