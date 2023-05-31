Music on porch
GILBERSTVILLE — Empire House at 136 Marion Ave. Gilbertsville will host an evening of music on its porch Friday, June 2.
According to a media release, performing on guitar and vocals will be Ken Held, who has played with the Fetish Lane folk band for more than 20 years. Held released six albums during that time and many of the songs have received radio play internationally.
Accompanying Held will be Mike Birdsall playing percussion. Birdsall is a resident of Gilbertsville and performs in other realms aside from being a percussionist.
The music will start at 6 p.m. and reservations at 607-783-2859 are encouraged.
Shows opening
MARGARTVILLE — Two solo shows will open Friday, June 2, at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville. They will remain through July 3.
According to a media release, the featured shows are “Traces,” drawings and prints by Gerda Van Leeuwen and “I Like It Here,” landscape paintings by Robert Axelrod. A group show by members will also be exhibited.
The shows will be marked with an opening reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 3.
Longyear Gallery is open from noon until 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday and holiday Mondays.
Visit longyeargallery.org for more information.
Memorial concert
BAINBRIDGE — The Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York and Jericho Arts Council will present the George Lesh Memorial Scholarship Concert at 2 p.m., Sunday, June 4, at Bainbridge Town Hall Theater at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, Lesh was a 30-year veteran music teacher who taught in the Unatego Central School District and former secretary of CGSUNY. He passed away Feb. 20, 2020.
The first half of the concert will showcase the Bainbridge-Guilford fretted string ensemble. Middle and high school students will perform ensemble music on guitar, banjo, ukulele and mandolin.
The second half of the concert will feature solo performances by CGSUNY members.
Greene art teacher Samantha Spalholz is the featured artist in the gallery with a “Student and Me Show.”
A $10 suggested donation will be taken at the door.
Proceeds will be applied to scholarships for students planning to pursue music in college.
Commented
