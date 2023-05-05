Exhibit’s last day
FLEISCHMANNS — A reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 7, will mark the closing of the “Flora and Fauna” exhibit at 1053 Gallery in Fleischmanns.
According to a media release, the exhibit focuses on biodiversity and features 26 artists who work in and around the Catskill Mountains or engage in regional biodiversity.
The exhibit was curated by Ryan Steadman and Haley Mellin.
Participating artists include Tiffany Bozic, David Brooks, Brian Caverly, Dan Colen, Graham Collins, Carl D’Alvia, Louis Eisner, James Douglas Fils-Aime, John Garcia, Tamara Gonzales, Jesse Greenberg, Loie Hollowell, Isabella Kirkland, Jennie Jieun Lee, Javier Magri, Chris Martin, Haley Mellin, Jo Nigoghossian, Emily Pettigrew, Lisa Sanditz, Sarah Rose Sharp, Michael St. John, Ryan Steadman, Uman, Angela Rose Voulgarelis and Ryan Wallace.
Proceeds from the exhibit will support land conservation through the artist-run nonprofit Art into Acres.
1053 Gallery is at 1053 Main St. in Fleischmanns.
Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit 1053gallery.com or call 845-254-3461 for more information.
Sunday sing-along
ONEONTA — The concert “From The Shtetl To Broadway,” will be presented at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 7, at Temple Beth El at 83 Chestnut St. in Oneonta
According to a media release, the family-friendly community event is free and open to the public.
Musical selections will range from Eastern European klezmer folk tradition to swing standards and Broadway classics as the concert explores the arc of immigrant music to that of established composers such as George Gershwin and Leonard Bernstein and concludes with a Yiddish sing-along.
Robin Seletsky, a second-generation klezmer clarinetist who has appeared in venues around the country as well as internationally, will open the program with traditional Ashkenazic folk tunes.
The award winning Siesel/Torgan Duo will contribute several original songs from their project, “Now We Can Sing,” inspired by the emigration of Jewish composers from Nazi Germany to America. Vocalists Colby Thomas and Stan Fox will perform swing standards accompanied by a jazz trio and Andy Puritz, well-known to area audiences from his appearances in local theatrical productions, will offer a selection from the Broadway show, “Oliver.” Rounding out the performers will be Michael Bauer and Linda Klosset.
Call 607-222-5687 for more information.
