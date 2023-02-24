Exhibit set to close
DELHI — The exhibit “Don’t Sheep” will close with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at Bushel Collective at 106 Main St. in Delhi.
According to a media release, the results of a tech revival workshop to be held from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, next door at luck dragon, may also be viewed along with the exhibit.
Artists included in the group exhibit curated by Bushel include Emilie Clark, James Hegge, Emily Joyce, Sade LaNay, Zach Lihatch, Kathryn Phelan. Tyler Tamburo, and Trevor Wilson. It brings together works submitted in response to a call for proposals on the subject of tools. The title for the exhibit was taken from Joyce’s painting of the same name, “A tool for falling asleep.”
The exhibit challenges viewers to question, expand, tweak, tease and heal their complex and problematic relationships with the category of the tool and asks, “How can we not (be) sheep?”
Visit bushelcollective.org for more information.
Show set to open
BOVINA — The Bovina Library Bicentennial Art Project gallery show will open with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, at 33 Maple Ave. in Bovina.
According to a media release, the show includes paintings of historic Bovina landmarks commissioned specifically for Bovina’s Bicentennial Celebration last summer.
The library walls will be transformed into a gallery of historic Main Street structures showcasing 10 interpretive paintings created by the local artists who are all expected to be at the opening. They include Mike Casey, Tim Cunningham, Sandy Finkenberg, Lisbeth Firmin, Lori Glavin, Scott Hill, Gary Mayer, Richard Mills, Antonio Mora and Corneel Verlaan.
Refreshments will be served.
The show will be on display through April. Library hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 1 to 7 p.m., Wednesday; 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Contact librarian Annette Corvelo at bovinalibrary@gmail.com or 607-832-4884 for more information.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — Upcoming musical performances at B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in downtown Oneonta will include the James and Bish DJ Dance Party at 9 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25. A $5 cover charge will be collected at the door.
The Mark Krammer Jazz Trio will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 4, and at 8 p.m. Friday, March 10, the Stephan Clair Band from New York City will play.
Find B Side Ballroom on Facebook for more information.
Poet to give reading
SUNY ONEONTA — The SUNY Oneonta Red Dragon Reading Series will present a reading by Robert Bensen at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1.
According to a media release, Bensen will read from his seventh book, “What Lightning Spoke: New & Selected Poems,” in Craven Lounge in the Morris Conference Center, which has been positively reviewed by reporters, authors and fellow poets.
Bensen’s poems and essays have been published in numerous journals and anthologies. His writing has earned multiple awards and fellowships. He conducts the Seeing Things poetry workshop at Bright Hill Literary Center in Treadwell.
Bensen is professor emeritus at Hartwick College, where he taught writing and literature and directed writing programs from 1978 to 2017.
The event is free and open to the public.
The next Red Dragon reading will be presented by Afro-Guyanese poet Saida Agostini at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 6.
Call 607-436-3446, or visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/english/red-dragon-reading-series for more information.
Salon to debut
ANDES — A monthly reading aloud experience and get-together will debut at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at Diamond Hollow Books at 72 Main St. in Andes.
According to a media release, Gertrude’s Hair Salon will evolve based on what its members make of it. Participants may bring samples of their writing or something they read that moved them. The size of the group will determine how much time will be spent on readings and responses. Children and their contributions are welcome. The group will be seated in chairs in a circle.
Food and drinks may be brought to the salon.
Admission is free with donations encouraged.
Call 347-262-4187 for more information.
Final film in series
COOPERSTOWN — The Cabin Fever Film Series at Fenimore Art Museum will end with “Moonstruck,” rated PG, at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3.
“Moonstruck,” released in 1987, will be presented in partnership with Glimmerglass Festival in celebration of its upcoming production of “La bohème” and will feature introductory remarks by Glimmerglass Artists and General Director Rob Ainsley.
The free films come with a suggested donation and will be screened in the museum’s auditorium.
Light concessions will be available. Captions for the hearing impaired are available for most films. Audience members may request captions upon admission.
Visit FenimoreArt.org or call Mike Tamburrino at 607-547-1453 for more information.
Stoutmen to play
CHESTNUT STREET — Tickets are available for a performance to be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 11, by The Stoutmen at the Veterans Club at 279 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the group performs old time Irish music for listening and dancing.
Tickets are $20 per person.Call 607-607-432-0494 or visit www.facebook.com/Oneonta VetsClub/ for more information.
