College unveils Junior Review
HARTWICK COLLEGE — The Hartwick College Art and History Department unveiled its Junior Review on April 5, a showcase of artworks created by art students in their junior year.
According to a media release the show, in Foreman Gallery is the group’s first professional presentation.
A reception for the showcase and student artists will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, April 13.
Participating students include Victoria Spina of Worcester, along with five others.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 7 p.m. Saturday.
Theatrical options in April
ONEONTA — Bigger Dreams Productions will present two plays in April, both in the Production Center at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, Eve Ensler’s “The Vagina Monologues” will be presented at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15, and 2 and 8 p.m. Sunday, April 16.
General Admission is $20 and 25% of the proceeds will be donated to Family Planning of South-Central NY. Attendees are asked to bring a donation for the feminine product drive.
The performance features an ensemble cast and is directed by Brooke Tallman. The production contains mature content.
The following weekend, A. R. Gurney’s “Love Letters” will feature Carol Dean and Gary E. Stevens in a tender, tragi-comic, and nuanced examination of the shared nostalgia, missed opportunities, and deep closeness of two lifelong, complicated friends.
The show will be presented at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. General admission is $20.
Tickets to both productions may be purchased at biggerdreamsproductions.org or at the door.
