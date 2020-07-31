Film Days goes virtual, announces theme
COOPERTOWN — Glimmerglass Film Days, scheduled as a virtual event his year from Nov. 5 to 11, has announced its theme for the 2020 addition.
In “A Road Less Traveled,” attendees will “meet mavericks, pioneers, dreamers, and doers and hear stories of revival, perseverance, injustice and the human spirit,” according to a media release
Although the event will be online this year, organizers said they are working to include filmmaker talks. The slate of films will be announced in September.
Empire House to host Prophets members
GILBERTSVILLE — Members of local music group the Woodshed Prophets will perform an evening of acoustic music Friday, Aug. 7, at the Empire House in Gilbertsville. The Prophets plays blend of music combining rock, folk and country, Members Ed Gliha and Daniel “Bird-Dog” Dunham will perform two sets starting around 6:30 p.m.
Margaretville gallery to reopen
MARGARETVILLE — Longyear Gallery will reopen Saturday, Aug. 1, with a Members’ Group Show exhibit, which will run through Sept. 27.
In accordance with New York state’s reopening guidelines, all guests must wear masks and practice social distancing when at the gallery. The gallery will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
The gallery is in the historic Commons Building at 785 Main St. in Margaretville. For more information, call 845-586-3270 or visit Longyeargallery.org.
