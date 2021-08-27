The following area art exhibit openings and musical performances have been scheduled.
Mural on Main
HOBART — The art gallery Mural on Main at 631 Main St. in Hobart will mark the opening of a group exhibit with a reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28.
Artists included in the exhibit, “Reflections in 2020,” include Tracy Jacknow, Victor Mullen, Janet Wentworth Ericson, Anne Wilfer, Lisbeth Engel, Bob Fisher, John Jaskson, Rhonda Harrow, Susan Rochmis, Larry Engel, Robert Schneider, Marcos Margall, Michael Milton, Bobbi Goldman and Richard Kathmann.
The exhibit will be available to view from noon until 4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 2.
Call 607-538-3002, email muralonmain@gmail.com or visit www.muralartgallery.org for more information.
Music at the Market
FRANKLIN — The Franklin Farmers’ Market will welcome Charlie & the Roomers to the Music at the Market stage from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29.
According to presenters, the group performs blues, funk, soul, rock, country and Nawlins. Members includes Phil Leinhart on guitar, Charlie Raiman on vocals and harp, Orion Palmer on percussion, Reggie Barns on keys and Hank Stahler on bass.
The performance is free. Tables and chairs will be available and guests are welcome to bring their own seats.
The Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Institute Street and includes a variety of vendors from Franklin and surrounding towns.
Music at the Market is made possible with funds from the Delaware County Arts Grants, a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with support from the governor and state Legislature and administered in Delaware County by the Roxbury Arts Group, the A. Lindsay & Olive B. O’Connor Foundation and Delaware County Economic Development.
Chenango River Theatre
GREENE — What is being billed as a one-night stand of music by Chris “Red” Blisset will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Chenango River Theatre at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
According to a media release, Blisset, a singer, musician and actor, has starred in and directed a number of musical hits produced by Chenango River Theatre over the years.
Tuesday he will perform his take on two all-time classic albums, Bruce Springsteen’s Darkness on the Edge of Town and U2’s The Joshua Tree.
Proof of vaccinations and masks will be required.
Tickets are $14 per person and are available at www.chenangorivertheatre.org, tickets@chenangorivertheatre.org, or by leaving a message at 607-656-8499.
West Kortright Centre
WEST KORTRIGHT — Flora/Fauna, a group photography exhibit will close Tuesday, Aug. 31, in the Roberts Room Gallery at West Kortright Centre at 49 West Kortright Church Road.
Viewable by appointment, the show includes works by Amy Helfand, Maxine Henryson, Alan Herman, Jose Picayo and Sohail Zandi.
Call 607-278-5454 or email info@westk.org to make a viewing appointment.
Visit westkc.org for more information including sample images from the exhibit.
Smithy Gallery
COOPERSTOWN — An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at Smithy Gallery at 55 Pioneer St. in Cooperstown for the themed-exhibit Water.
The reception is free and open to the public.
Masks will be required to be worn inside the gallery.
According to a media release, soaked in symbolism, water is not just a biological necessity, but has been imbued with centuries of cultural and spiritual tradition. It has also been imagined as a destructive, unpredictable force.
Water follows the previous exhibits titled Air and Fire and features more than 40 artists. It will be on display through Oct. 2.
Smithy Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-547-8671 for more information.
Longyear Gallery
MARGARETVILLE — Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville will feature two exhibits from Sept. 3 to 26.
An opening reception for The Creative Crones Show and solo exhibit by Amy Silberkleit, who makes detailed drawings and lithographs of landscapes and natural objects, will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
The Creative Crones include Bonnie Mitchell, Elaine Grandy and Linda Webb Varian. The three will talk about their show at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 19.
Printing demonstrations will be given by Silberkleit from 1 to 3 p.m. Sept. 5, 6, 10, 11, 18, 19, 25 and 26.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and by appointment.
Call 845-586-3270 or visit longyeargallery.org for more information.
Millennium Strings
GILBERTSVILLE — The final weekend of summer music concerts presented by Millennium Strings of Magic Mountain Music Farm, in collaboration with the First Presbyterian Church in Gilbertsville, will take place Labor Day weekend.
According to a media release, after 28 years of presenting live, classical music concerts for the public, the series will come a close.
Performances are scheduled to be held at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, Sept. 3 and 4; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5, at the First Presbyterian Church at 19 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
According to a media release, works by J.S. Bach, Amy Beach, Beethoven, Brahms, Debussy, Faure, Franck, Koussevitzky, Misek, Piazzolla and Sarasate will be featured.
Instruments will include the violin, bass, clarinet, flute and cello.
Masks will be required to be worn by all audience members.
Contact musicfarm@mindspring.com for more information.
Birdhouse Gallery
HANCOCK — Birdhouse Gallery at 499 E. Front St. in Hancock will mark the opening of its next exhibit with a reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4.
The show, scheduled to run through Sept. 23, features self-portraits by Carly Hanner, Georgia Elrod and Jennifer MacDonald. The fourth artist, Sunny Chapman, is also the gallery’s curator.
Birdhouse Gallery specializes in miniature contemporary art. Visit www.facebook.com/The BirdhouseGallery/for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.