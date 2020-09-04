Exhibit to open at MURAL on Main
HOBART — MURAL on Main Gallery in Hobart will host a group art show “Book Art” from Sept. 56 to Oct. 10.
There will be an opening reception from 2 to 4 p.m. at the gallery at 631 Main St. in Hobart. The public is welcome, but social distancing will be observed and masks are required.
MURAL will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Saturdays through Oct. 10.
For more information, contact MURAL at 607-434-6030 or muralonmain@gmail.com, or visit www.facebook.com/MURALonMainGallery/ or www.muralartgallery.org.
Oneonta Concert Association cancels season
ONEONTA — The Oneonta Concert Association board has canceled its 2020-21 season of concerts “for the safety of the audiences and performers, and to avoid repeatedly postponing events as circumstances change,” organizers said in a media release.
Subscriptions that have already been purchased will automatically be credited toward the 2021-22 season, or subscribers can request a refund from the subscriptions chair by calling 607-432-6056.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.