‘Socially Distant Comedy’ event set
FRANKLIN — A new comedy show, “Socially Distant Comedy,” featuring Su Yates will debut in Franklin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.
The event will be at 438 Main St. in the second floor loft. Social distancing is not only the theme but it will be practiced during the show, presenters said in a media release. There will be limited seating.
The material will cover the world as we know it today, headlines and all. Being a new pioneer woman, battling chipmunks, Nancy Pelosi’s blow-out and other timely topics will be given the comedy treatment, the release said.
Ticket will cost $8, payable at the door.
Musician to perform at Empire House
GILBERTSVILLE — Joanna Brach, a local songwriter/musician, will play at The Empire House Hotel at 136 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville from 6 to 10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18.
She will play from a selection of her lyric-driven original songs.
Social-distancing guidelines and precautions will be observed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.