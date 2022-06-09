Food for Thought
COOPERSTOWN — Victoria Browning Wyeth, granddaughter of Andrew Wyeth, will be the featured guest at Fenimore Art Museum’s next Food for Thought program at 6 p.m. Saturday, June 11.
According to a media release, Wyeth’s presentation will focus on her uncle, Jamie Wyeth, and the portraits he has produced, including Andy Warhol, John F. Kennedy and Russian ballet dancer Rudolf Nureyev.
Advance registration is required. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.
Also, from 11 a.m. until noon, Saturday, grandparents and their grandchildren may join Wyeth for a complimentary cookie and tour of the exhibit, Drawn from Life: Three Generations of Wyeth Figure Studies.”
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
Arts Festival Saturday
SHERBURNE — The Sherburne Arts Festival will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, at Gaines Park on state Route 80 East in Sherburne.
According to a media release, organizers are thrilled to present the event’s return after it experienced pandemic-caused cancellation. The Festival allows families, seniors, children, art students and art lovers to be able to walk along park’s the tree-shaded sidewalks while taking in the arts.
Included will be food, music, raffles, exhibits, in addition to the work of regional artisans who make soaps, lotions, woodworking and leather items, pet clothes and treats, handsewn and glass creations, watercolor and oil paintings, illustrations and photography.
This year’s featured artist Julie Button will display and discuss her work.
An auction will also be held along with gift basket raffles.
Proceeds will benefit The Sherburne Inn and the Arts Festival.
The event has the sponsorship of the Save the Sherburne Inn Restoration Project and Herbert H. and Mariea L. Brown Charitable Trust.
Parking will be available in several lots and on the street.
New works to see
MARGARETVILLE — Neil Driscoll and Christopher Moore will share exhibit space through Monday, July 4, at Longyear Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville.
According to a media release, Driscoll, a painter, calls his show “Let the Painting Speak.” Moore, a photographer, has 20 of his images on display.
A members show is also part of the exhibit.
Longyear Gallery is open from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday and holiday Mondays.
Visit longyeargallery.org for more information.
Summer celebration in the country
BOVINA CENTER— Livestock Foundation will present The Band of Heathens and Becca Frame and the Tall Boys at Chico’s Barn at 124 Bob Hall Road at 6 p.m. Friday, June 17.
According to a media release, the evening of live music will celebrate two community projects, the Bovina Riverwalk and Dry Town Tavern.
The Bovina Riverwalk is a series of bridges and pedestrian trails that will connect Creamery Road with Creamery Field and McPherson Homestead.
Dry Town Tavern is Farm-to-Table restaurant that will operate out of Hilson’s store.
The doors will open at 6 p.m., dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m., Becca Frame and the Tall Boys will perform at 7:30 p.m., followed by The Band of Heathens at 9:30 p.m.
The $30 ticket includes a catered dinner by Quarter Moon Café in Delhi.
The event will be held rain or shine. Parking is available in the hayfield. No smoking is allowed in the barn.
Portable toilets will be available near the barn.
No one younger than 21 may be admitted without a parent or guardian.
Tickets are available on Eventbrite.com.
Visit www.livestockfoundation.org for more information.
Gallery exhibit
FLEISCHMANNS — 1053 Main Street Gallery in Fleischmanns will present “POI/POV,” an exhibit of works by artist Robin Factor from June 18 to July 24. The exhibit will open with a reception from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 18. The initials stand for Point of Interest and Point of View respectively.
According to a media release, Factor’s pieces are part of a new series that explore interior and exterior landscapes, each with their own point of interest. They are the artist’s way of creating a conversation between elements as they respond and react to each other and between the viewer and piece as they explore their own landscape point of view.
Factor has a bachelor and master of fine arts degree in painting from Pratt Institute
1053 Main Street Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon until 4 p.m. Sunday.
Visit 1053maingallery.com or and for more information.
