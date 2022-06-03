Solo art exhibit
NORWICH — “Nature’s Inspiration: The Work of Robert Kasprzycki” opened with a reception Friday, June 3, and will remain through June 24, in the Mariea Brown and Raymond Loft Galleries at Chenango Arts Council at 27 W. Main St. in Norwich.
According to a media release, the exhibit focuses on the serenity of nature.
Visit www.chenangoarts.org and www.kasprzyckiartistry.com for more information.
Benefit concert
UNADILLA — A benefit concert for the Unadilla Food Pantry will be performed by members of the Classical Guitar Society of Upstate New York at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 5. The program will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 156 Main St. in Unadilla.
According to a media release, classical guitarists will be traveling from as far away as Binghamton, Albany and Oneonta to entertain.
The food pantry is staffed entirely with volunteers and is dependent on grants and donations. The pantry serves 77 households that include 51 children,145 adults and 20 seniors.
Free-will offerings will benefit the Food Pantry. A reception will follow the program in the fellowship room of the church so that the audience may meet the performers.
The church is accessible via the Church Street entrance.
‘a Toast to Broadway III’
NORWICH — The Norwich Theater Company has partnered with several local businesses for “A Toast to Broadway III,” a one night only performance in the Colonia Theater ballroom at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
According to a media release, featuring favorite songs from the best shows on Broadway, such as “Sweeney Todd,” “West Side Story,” “The Book of Mormon,” and “Chicago,” Toast to Broadway is will differ from other Norwich Theater Company performances because of its intimate setting and cabaret style. Sidelined by the pandemic, the toe tapping treat is set to return.
The $20 ticket price includes a complimentary champagne toast and a selection of refreshments provided by Nina’s Restaurant. A cash bar will also be available, with a selection of wines, beers and water. Guests must be 21 or older.
Reservations were requested by June 1. Ticket inquiries may be made at norwichtheatercompany.org, Service Pharmacy or Colonia Theater, at 35 S. Broad St. in Norwich.
Music at the B
ONEONTA — B Side Ballroom & Supper Club at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta will present jazz and pop standards by the Steve Fabrizio Band at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 8.
The group includes vocalist Fabrizio, Gerry Falco, Chris Wolf-Gould, Paul Jenkens and Marcel Smith.
A $7 cover charged will be collected at the door for the band
Ryan Quinn will perform at B Side Ballroom to kick off SUNY Oneonta Alumni Weekend at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 9. The $5 cover charge will be waived for alumni.
Beggar’s Opera and the Wait will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, June 10. The late 80’s SUNY Oneonta band reunion show carries a $10 cover charge.
B Side continues to serve cocktails only.
Find B Side on Facebook for more information.
Met Opera
ONEONTA — The Metropolitan Opera Company presentation of “Hamlet” will be shown live in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta from 12:55 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. The doors will open an hour before the scheduled performance.
According to a media release, Nicholas Carter leads the new opera with a cast including Brenda Rae, Rod Gilfry, Allan Clayton, Sarah Connolly, and Sir John Tomlison.
Like the original play, which unfolds in an imprecise period in Elsinore Castle in medieval Denmark, creator Brett Dean’s opera is set in an imagined Elsinore at an indeterminate date. The production, by Neil Armfield, draws upon visual motifs of the 18th and 20th centuries to create a simultaneously modern and timeless feel for the action.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information.
