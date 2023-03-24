Exbibit set to close
DELHI — Bushel will host a closing event for its “Commemorating COVID” exhibit from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, March 26.
According to a media release, the event will begin with a screening of scenes from “Afterthought,” a film in progress by director Charlotte Juergens. It will be followed by a conversation between Juergens and artist Laura Taylor and a closing reception for their co-curated exhibit “Commemorating COVID.”
Coinciding with the third-anniversary of the COVID lock down, the exhibit features five COVID memorials that recognize and represent grief in different ways.
The documentary feature by Juergens, now in production, looks at COVID memorials and the people who build them. It centers on two projects, a community memorial in Detroit involving thousands of participants, and one artist’s personal memorial in NYC commemorating the loss of a friend.
In documenting the stories, “Afterthought” memorializes individuals lost and communities changed by the pandemic and asks universal questions about shared trauma, memory, and healing.
Bushel is at 106 Main St. in Delhi. Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Percussionists to play locally
ONEONTA — World percussionists Julie Licata and Friends will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, in the production room at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
Sponsored by the Oneonta Concert Association, from marimba to drum set, the concert of solo and chamber ensemble music will feature driving rhythms, lyrical melodies and organ-like chorales, with a quiet contemplative minimalism, extended playing techniques, and audience-directed improvisations.
Tickets are available at www.oneontaconcertassociation.org. They may also be reserved by calling 607-376-7283 or purchased at Eighth Note Music Store or Green Toad Bookstore in downtown Oneonta.
The 2022-23 season will come to a close on Friday, April 28, when the Catalyst Quartet performs at the First United Methodist Church at 66 Chestnut St. in Oneonta.
High-energy show on tap
EARLVILLE — Cold Chocolate, will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Arts Café at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, the genre-bending Americana band fuses folk, funk and bluegrass to create a sound all their own.
The group features Ethan Robbins on guitar and Ariel Bernstein on percussion. Backed by roots music players, the group from Boston is reportedly impressing audiences throughout New England and beyond.
As further stated in the release, punctuated by tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, and with a focus on songwriting, Cold Chocolate has quickly gained recognition for their original music and high-energy shows. The band has shared bills with Leftover Salmon and David Grisman, and regularly performs at venues and music festivals across the country.
Tickets are available online at https://tinyurl.com/mrybubf7.
