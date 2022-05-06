Music at the B
ONEONTA — B Side Ballroom at 1 Clinton Plaza in Oneonta will present the Kim Hawkey Trio and Supper Club at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
According to a media release, Hawkey’s artistry transcends time. Her immortal jazz, Broadway, folk songs and crystalline voice transports audiences into a world of beauty.
Tickets are $45 and may be booked by emailing bsideoneonta@gmail.com
Orbison tribute to be presented
BAINBRIDGE — The Jericho Arts Council will present “Only The Lonely,” a Roy Orbison Tribute concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, the Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, the group of performers will bring the legendary look, music and words of the late great Roy Orbison to the stage.
In addition to the show’s title song, “Only The Lonely,” others that will be performed include “Oh Pretty Woman, “Crying,” “Blue Angel,” “In Dreams,” and “It’s Over.”
The show has been reviewed as ‘An amazing performance’ by Las Vegas Weekly and, according to the Raleigh News, ‘The voice and the look are absolutely incredible.’
The doors will open at 6 p.m. All performances are open seating. Tickets, starting at $15 for general admission, will be available at the door or may be reserved by calling 607-288-3882.
The Fine Arts Showcase in the art gallery will be available to view before the show and until the end of intermission.
Visit www.jerichoarts.com for more information.
Sunday afternoon concert
MIDDLEBURGH — The Not So Quiet Concert Series will feature New Jersey folk singer Mike Agranoff at 4 p.m. Sunday, May 8, at the Middleburgh Library on Main Street.
Reservations are requested and may be made by calling 518-827-4953.
Proof of vaccination will be required and masks will need to be worn during the performance.
There is a suggested donation of $15. Proceeds will benefit the library.
Puccini opera
ONEONTA — The Met opera “Turandot,” by Puccini, conducted by Marco Armiliato, will be screened live in high definition at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 7.
General admission tickets are $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.
The doors will open at noon.
The performance will be presented in the upstairs theater.
Masks are required to be worn by all attendees.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and metopera.org for more information.
Tickets on sale
ONEONTA — Tickets are on sale for the upcoming Bigger Dreams Productions presentation of “The Diary of Anne Frank.”
The production is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. May 13, 14, 20 and 21, and 2 p.m. on May 15 and 22, in the production center of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, the material may not be suitable for younger children. The production is a new adaptation by Wendy Kesselman of the play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett which was based on the actual diary that Anne Frank wrote while she and two families hid in a secret annex in German occupied Amsterdam between 1942 and 1944.
The company will follow CDC guidelines regarding mandating the use of masks during performances.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for students and seniors 60 and older and may be purchased at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/64287.
The production is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Play Service, Inc.
Show by duo
ROXBURY — The Roxbury Arts Group will present “Veiled and Revealed” a duo show by artists Regina Quinn and Anne Sutherland from May 14 to June 25, at the Roxbury Arts Center at 5025 Vega Mountain Road in Roxbury.
A reception with the artists will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in RAC’s Walt Mead Gallery.
According to a media release, Quinn and Sutherland express their shared sense of awe of the natural world with light and color as key elements in their semi-abstract works with multiple layers that seem to alternately appear at the forefront and then recede.
Visit www.roxburyarts group.org or call 607-326-7908 for more information.
Events by Artworks
CHERRY VALLEY — Cherry Valley Artworks has announced its schedule of events for the 2022 season which will begin May 21.
According to a media release, audiences should expect additions and surprises.
Luke Winslow King, featuring Roberto Luti, will perform Saturday, May 21, at a donation benefit for the Cherry Valley Ambulance Squad.
The horror film, “Alone With You,” will be screened on June 11 and The Big Takeover will perform on June 25.
Veronica Klaus will perform with the Lance Horne Trio on Saturday, July 16.
All events will be at the Star Theatre at 44 Main St.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
August performances include Shatter On Impact on Friday, Aug. 5; Fenimore String Quartet on Sunday, Aug. 7; and Ensembles Large and Small from the Glimmerglass Festival Orchestra on Sunday, Aug. 14.
The Rubber Band is scheduled to play Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Cherry Valley Kite Festival will take place Saturday, Sept. 24.
All events will be at Star Theatre at 44 Main St., with the exception of the Kite Festival which will be on Campbell Road.
Find Cherry Valley Artworks on Facebook or visit www.cvartworks.org for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.