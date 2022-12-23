Exhibit extended to Jan. 3 at Bushel
DELHI — The exhibit “After the Fall Comes Love/The Shadow Society” at Bushel Collective in Delhi, has been extended through Jan. 3.
According to a media release, the show is described set against the backdrop of a deceptively static state: a world run by seemingly elected, yet unaccountable and stateless hegemonic death cult members, as far as open eyes and ears can conclude. The multidisciplinary group exhibit was created to bring together artists from different oeuvres to create a tactile, didactically truthful space of love and reflection.
The next exhibit at Bushel will be built around the concept of tools. It is scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 5.
As part of the exhibit Bushel is collaborating with its neighbors luck dragon, an art supply store, on an anti-obsolescence project to resuscitate unused digital devices for reuse, donation or recycling.
A call has been issued for donations of outdated electronics, especially laptops, tablets, smartphones, drives and cables.
Bushel, an experimental, collectively run mixed-use space at 106 Main St. in Delhi, is generally open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Appointments may be made by emailing info@bushelcollective.org.
Visit www.bushelcollective.org for more information.
Gallery open by appointment
RICHFIELD SPRINGS — Visual artist Dmitri Kasterine will open his photography gallery at 1441 County Highway 23 in Richfield Springs by appointment.
According to a media release, the gallery was most recently open to the public from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18.
Kasterine has photographed cultural figures from Roy Lichtenstein to Johnny Cash and Roald Dahl to Mick Jagger. His work was recently displayed at the National Portrait Gallery in London and is in the permanent collection of the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
His photographs are available to view online at www.kasterine.com.
Gallery appointments may be made by emailing ckasterine@gmail.com.
