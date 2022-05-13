Symphony to perform
SUNY ONEONTA — Catskill Symphony Orchestra will present “American Heritage,” in the final concert of its comeback season, with soloist Er-Gene Kahng, at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 14, in Dewar Arena at SUNY Oneonta’s Alumni Field House.
According to a media release, the concert will feature works by Florence Price, Amy Beach and George Whitefield Chadwick.
Kahng is credited with being the first to record Price’s two violin concertos.
The doors will open at 6 p.m. Students will be admitted for free. General admission is $35 day of or $32 in advance.
Tickets are available along with more information at www.catskillsymphony.org.
artists on show
MARGARETVILLE — A reception from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 14, will mark the opening of two solo exhibits by Anthony Margiotta and Tom Rapin at Long Year Gallery at 785 Main St. in Margaretville.
The featured exhibit will be accompanied by a members group show. The exhibit will be available through June 5.
Specializing in contemporary art in the Catskills, Long Year Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and holiday Mondays, or by appointment.
Call 845-586-3270 or visit longeryeargallery.org for more information.
‘The Birds’
HANCOCK — Birdhouse Gallery will open its 2022 season with an outdoor reception from noon until 3 p.m. Saturday, May 14, at the Catskills Art Haus at 499 Front St. in Hancock.
According to a media release, in the season’s first show called “The Birds,” Catskills birds are interpreted by 15 artists on 8-by-10 inch works.
Following Saturday’s opening, the show will be available by appointment through June 10.
Open Mic Night
STAMFORD — The Community Music Network will present Acoustic Open Mic Night at the Gallery at 128 Main St. in Stamford from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14. The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. to allow performers to sign-up.
According to a media release, performers of all ages will be allowed to play from two to four songs each round, depending upon the number of musicians.
Donations are suggested and masks are recommended. Light refreshments will be available.
Contact Pamela West-Finkle at 607-441-8448 for more information.
Three exhibits set to open
COOPERSTOWN — A reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 20, will celebrate the opening of three exhibits at Cooperstown Art Association at 22 Main St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, the three exhibits are Essential Art, the 31st annual Regional Juried Art Show, “Into the Light,” acrylic paintings by Mimi George of Jamesville and Leatherstocking Brush & Palette Club’s Fine Arts Exhibition.
Essential Art will remain in Gallery A through June 22, as will George’s exhibit in Gallery B. The Fine Arts exhibit, showcasing works by Otsego County artists, will remain through June 8.
CAA is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.cooperstownart.com or call 6o7-547-9777 for more information.
