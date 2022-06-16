Free concert
BAINBRIDGE — The Jericho Arts Council will present a free concert by the Binghamton Philharmonic Percussion Trip at 3 p.m. Sunday, June 19, at Bainbridge Town Hall Theatre and Gallery at 15 N. Main St. in Bainbridge.
According to a media release, the concert will feature Steve Mathieson, Daniel Fabricius and Joel Smales. A reception will follow in the gallery.
‘Becoming Whole’
MOUNT VISION — The Lake Arts Project “Becoming Whole” at 8 p.m. Saturday, June 18, will mark the season opening performance at The Visionary at 2381 State Highway 205 in Mount Vision.
According to a media release, The Visionary is a theater for new and explorative art.
The Lake Arts Project is a nonprofit organization that brings professional actors and veterans together to strengthen the emotional resources they need to overcome trauma and reintegration issues.
Tickets may be purchased at $18 or $10 for veterans at www.upsi-ny.com/up coming-events-news.
Visit www.facebook.com/thevisionaryny/ for more information.
History exhibit
ONEONTA — The Greater Oneonta Historical Society will open “Remembering Oneonta in the 1960s,” in the Brzozowski Special Exhibition Gallery at the Oneonta History Center at 183 Main St. on Saturday, June 18.
According to a media release, the exhibit explores the 1960s as a decade of expansion, modernization and social and cultural growth in Oneonta.
It also explores themes of social activism, college life, retail and shopping, sports, local government, Urban Renewal and national events.
Oral history interviews will be available featuring Oneontans who grew up or lived in Oneonta in the 1960s.
The Oneonta History Center is open from noon until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Visit www.oneontahistory.org for more information.
‘Still Together’
WEST KORTRIGHT — Lokaspar will perform the world premiere of “Still/Together,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at West Kortright Centre.
According to a media release, the work investigates unnoticed connections, stillness, time and light, incorporating video projection and vocal/text elements within the dance.
The choreography” ranges from micro-movement to intense physicality is performed by six dancers.
West Kortright Centre, near East Meredith, is at 49 West Kortright Church Road.
Visit westkc.org, call 607-278-5454 or email info@west kc.org for more information including ticket availability.
WKC’s artistic director does not use capitalization in her name.
Courtyard performance
EARLVILLE — Jenni Larchar and Tom Murphy will perform at a free Courtyard Series concert at 7 p.m. Saturday, June 18, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville. The Artisan Gift Shop and EOH galleries will also be open.
Movie Night
ONEONTA — The City of Oneonta, in partnership with Destination Oneonta, will present a Movie Night for children at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, June 23, by the bandstand in Neahwa Park.
The Disney movie “Encanto” will be shown. It is rated pg, for parental guidance related to some mild peril and thematic elements.
Bringing blankets and chairs is suggested.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.