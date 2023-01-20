Three exhibits to open at college
SUNY ONEONTA — Three exhibits are set to open Tuesday, Jan. 24, in galleries on the SUNY Oneonta campus.
According to a media release the group exhibit “Milk Tongue,” in Martin-Mullen Gallery, touches on birthing and mothering from a woman’s perspective.
It was curated by SUNY Oneonta Fine Arts faculty members Ashley Cooper and Carrie Mae Smith and features work by Tirtzah Bassel, Madeline Donahue, Kyrin Hobson, Rose Nestler, and Suzanne Schireson.
An opening reception for “Milk Tongue” will be held 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 2. The exhibit will close March 11.
“Art Across Campus: 2023” will occupy the Project Space Gallery until Feb. 18. It showcases projects by students enrolled in courses outside the art department.
A reception for “Art Across Campus: 2023” will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
The exhibit “Black, White & Full Color” will be displayed in the Open Space Gallery through March 11.
The exhibit by students in Sheena Mason’s writing about literature class was inspired by the concept of double consciousness and questions societal interpretations of race through the lens of racelessness. It is presented as an overview of contemporary and historical literature and personal experience.
A reception for “Black, White & Full Color” will also be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2.
Galleries are open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Visit www.suny.oneonta.edu/art-galleries for more information.
Orpheus to present fairytale musical
ONEONTA — Orpheus Theatre’s Youth Starstruck Players will take the stage at Foothills Performing Arts Center and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta to bring “Into the Woods Jr.” to life. Performances will be held at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, and Saturday, Jan. 28. The final performance will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.
According to a media release, the musical brings Brothers Grimm fables together in a Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine fairytale musical. “Into the Woods Jr.” features everyone’s favorite classic characters such as Cinderella, wicked step-families, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack (and his beanstalk), Rapunzel, princes and of course, the witch.
The musical centers on a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; Cinderella, who wishes to attend the King’s festival; and Jack, who wishes his cow would give milk. When the baker and his wife learn that they cannot have a child because of a witch’s curse, the two set off on a journey into the woods to break the curse.
The show is directed by Michaela Pawluk, with choreography by Angela Miller, vocal coaching by Dan Chien, stage management by Kate Simeon, production management by Fred Ploutz and costuming by Shari Ploutz.
Tickets are available for purchase online with reserved seating at www.OrpheusTheatre.org and are $15 for adults and $10 for children 17 and younger and seniors 65 and older. Online ticket sales will end four hours before each show. Tickets for any remaining seats will be available for purchase at the door one hour before showtime by cash, check, or credit card.
“Into the Woods Jr.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI.
Live drama to be staged in February
ONEONTA — Tickets are on sale for the presentation by Bigger Dreams Productions of Tracy Letts’ Pulitzer Prize and Tony award-winning drama “August: Osage County.’
According to a media release, following the disappearance of Beverly Weston, the patriarch of the dysfunctional Weston family, the audience will see the reactions of his wife, Violet, their three daughters and the rest of the family.
The cast includes Steve Dillon, Donni S. Hildebrandt, Matt Jahnke, Courtney Murphy, Linda Reese, Thomas Russo, Lissa Sidoli, Claire Smith, Gary E. Stevens, Allie Tabor-Church. Brooke Tallman, Casey Thomas and Zak West.
The play is described as containing mature subject matter and language and not appropriate for pre-teens.
The play will be presented in the Production Center of Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3, 4, 10, and 11, and 2 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12.
Tickets, at $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 60 and older and students may be purchased at www.biggerdreamsproductions.org.
