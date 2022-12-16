Jazz on tap
EARLVILLE — Big Tasty and the Sass will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Earlville Opera House at 18 E. Main St. in Earlville.
According to a media release, the Hamilton jazz trio includes Maren Meyer-Wendt on vocals, Bob Ford on piano and Brian McDowell on bass.
The $15 per person tickets are available at https://tinyurl.com/32c5aktk
The venue no longer requires proof of vaccination by masks must be worn inside at all times other than when consuming food or beverages.
The 25th annual holiday sale will continue at EOH until Thursday, Dec. 22. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The sale features a selection of regional handmade works of art
Visit www.earlvilleoperahouse.com for more information.
Holiday open house
COOPERSTOWN — A holiday show open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Art Garage at 689 Beaver Meadow Road near Cooperstown.
Included will be a wall-to-wall exhibit and sale of “Kelly’s Carved Quiet Convoy,” trucks carved by the late folk artist Lavern Kelly, and hand-painted Kenyan key chain ornaments made by the Nairobi (Kenya)-based Mukuru Art Collective. Proceeds from the sale of ornaments will benefit the collective.
Email leartgarage@gmail.com, call or text 315-941-9607 or find the Art Garage on Facebook for more information.
Concert by candlelight
JEFFERSON — A Holiday Candlelight Concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Methodist Church at 158 Main St. in Jefferson will feature a performance by the Upper Catskill String Quartet.
Sponsored by the Jefferson Historical Society, the audience is welcome to sing along. Refreshments will be served.
Reception set for artist
GILBERTSVILLE — A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at Dunderberg Gallery at 118 Marion Ave. in Gilbertsville.
The reception is for artist Brian Elder who will talk about December’s exhibit featuring his collection of mixed media and painted works titled “Map, Body, Memory.”
According to a media release, the exhibit focuses on one’s awareness of coming to know a place, or moving from one place to another.
Dunderberg Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Call 607-783-2010 for more information.
