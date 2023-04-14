Comic opera set for live screening
ONEONTA — The next live high definition screening by the Metropolitan Opera will be presented at noon, Saturday, April 15, in the upstairs theater at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center at 24 Market St. in Oneonta.
According to a media release, German composer Richard Strauss’s most popular opera, “Der Rosenkavalier,” The Knight of the Rose,” is described as a comic opera in three acts. The story concerns a wise woman of the world who is involved with a much younger lover but ultimately forced to accept the laws of time, giving him up to a pretty young heiress.
Tickets prices are $20 for adults, $18 seniors, $15 for Glimmerglass Guild members, and $10 for students.
Doors will open at 11 a.m.
Visit Foothills on Facebook and www.metopera.org/season/in-cinemas/ for more information on the Met’s live theater transmissions.
