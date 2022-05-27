Spring concert
The Community Chorale of the Catskills will present its spring concert Friday, June 3, at Roxbury Central School and Saturday, June 4, at Margaretville United Methodist Church. Both concerts will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will be directed by Richard Tucker.
According to a media release, the program will feature folk-style pieces from the traditional ballad “Shenandoah” to more modern works by Mayr Lynn Lightfoot, Jay Ungar and Gordon Sumner, better known in the pop music world as Sting.
There will also be a medley of big-band favorites as well as a grouping of modern spirituals. The program will begin with Leroy Anderson’s “Blue Tango” and end with a group of sensitive songs suggesting the quest for the spirit of, and prayer for, a world where all can be raised up and share in a common goal of peace and brotherhood.
Art series to open
DELHI — Delaware Pantry will welcome Kathleen Hayek to its 2022 Local Art Series debut at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 28, with a reception.
According to a media release, Hayek was raised in southern Louisiana. She earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in painting and a bachelor’s degree in art education from Louisiana State University. A master’s degree in arts administration from Bank Street College and Parsons School of Design landed her in NYC, for more than 25 years.
In 2014, she moved her studio and home to Walton and opened a printmaking and papermaking studio.
About her process, Hayek notes in the release, “The motivating force of my creative work is an ongoing search for the essential truth in beauty, to understand natural life forces and cycles, and to work with unspeakable knowledge revealed best through image.
Delaware Pantry is at River Meadow Farm at 21790 State Highway 28 in Delhi.
Pop-Up Gallery
Works by 20 members of the East Branch Delaware River Plein Air Painters group will be featured in a pop-up gallery on Main Street in Fleischmanns from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 29, and weekends thereafter through July 3.
An artist reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 4 at 1084 Main St. in Fleischmanns.
According to a media release, some artists work in watercolors, others in oils, acrylics, or pastels.
The 20 artists are Robert Axelrod, Donna David, Agnes Freas, Gail Freund, Tabitha Gilmore-Barnes, Kathy Green, Oneida Hammond, Patrice Lorenz, Ron Macklin, Helene Manzo, Sheila McManus, Sumiko Patrone, Lesley A. Powell, Deb Ruggerio, Michelle Sidrane, Sara Stone, Sharon Suess, Alix Travis, Ros Welchman and Dan Williams.
Opera talks to return
COOPERSTOWN — The Glimmerglass Festival will return to the Alice Busch Opera Theatre this season and the Guild of the Glimmerglass Festival will offer an in-person Talking Opera series starting with 7 p.m., Friday, June 3, at Fenimore Art Museum. All other programs in the series will be held at First Baptist Church at 21 Elm St. in Cooperstown.
According to a media release, Talking Opera programs will offer free behind-the-scenes insights into the summer’s Festival from visiting artists, company staff and Guild members.
The June 3 talk, to be presened by Festival Music Director Joseph Colaneri, will be about “Tenor Overboard” featuring the music of Gioachino Rossini.
Barn photos to be shown
JEFFERSON — The Jefferson Historical Society will host the photography exhibit, “Barns of Jefferson” featuring the work of Tom Nershi, in Judd Hall at 163 Main St. in Jefferson.
A reception at 7 p.m. Friday, June 3, will mark the opening of the exhibit which will remain on display until Sunday, June 5.
Exhibit hours will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
According to a media release, Nershi, a Jefferson resident since 1977, is a retired cabinetmaker, woodworker and stained glass artist. He has been photographing local barns for an upcoming book to be published by JHS.
Play premiere
GREENE — Chenango River Theatre will present the area premiere of “Men On Boats,” described as a raucous and lively new play by Jaclyn Backhaus from June 3 to 26, at 991 State Highway 12 in Greene.
According to a media release, “Men On Boats” is directed by Kiara Pipino of SUNY Oneonta and co-produced by Edward Jones.
The story of 10 explorers, four boats and one Grand Canyon follows an 1869 expedition to chart the course of the Colorado River.
It features an all-female cast who infuse America’s historic myths of male conquest with a sly blast of satire.
The script, referred to as nimble and ingenious, claims to provide provocative, laugh-out loud theater.
Performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday.
Tickets are $27 for all performances and may be purchased at www.chenangorivertheatre.org. Tickets may also be purchased by calling the 24-hour box office line at 607-656-8499.
