COOPERSTOWN — Fenimore Art Museum will present Art by the Lake from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, on the museum’s lakefront lawn.
According to a media release, a wide range of art will be available for visitors to see and purchase including pastels, watercolors, acrylics, oils, photography, printmaking, ink drawings and sculptures.
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
The 14th annual event will feature artist demonstrations, food from the Fenimore Café and Cooperstown Distillery will be on-site with tastings and bottles for sale.
Art by the Lake, a juried art competition, will feature 21 artists from the region. They will be judged by Fenimore Art Museum’s Assistant Curators Ann Cannon and Julia Madore. Six cash prizes will be awarded as well as two additional prizes sponsored by Golden Artist Colors. The awards ceremony will take place at 1 p.m.
This year’s featured artists include Meg Anderson Argo, Marta Baxter, Karen J. F. Cooper, Maggie Danan, Roger Dowse, Robert Fisher, Sonoka Gozelski, Kim Harvey, Tom Hussey, John Jackson, Matthais Kern, Nancy Kieffer, David Oster, Anne Pascale, Svetlana Pavlicek, Audrey Prucnal, Tatiana Rhinevault, Lisa Tessier, Linda Tracz, Christopher Wakefield and Andra Wilcox.
Admission to Art by the Lake will be $12 for adults and free for ages 19 and younger. Admission includes access to Fenimore Art Museum.
