COOPERSTOWN — Four exhibits at Fenimore Art Museum in Cooperstown, including what museum officials are calling the summer sensation, M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations, will end at various times next month.
According to a media release, M.C. Escher will be the first to close on Sept. 4. It will be followed by Day to Night: Photographs by Stephen Wilkes and A Tale of Star-Crossed Lovers: Romeo and Juliet in Opera and Art on Sept.10; and lastly, Crafting Freedom: The Life and Legacy of Free Black Potter Thomas W. Commeraw will end its run on Sept. 24.
The season’s lineup has reportedly increased Fenimore’s overall attendance by more than 20%. It includes M.C. Escher: Infinite Variations which spans Escher’s entire career with more than 160 works from the private collection of Paul and Belinda Firos of Athens, Greece. Visitors experience some of the artist’s most iconic works, including Day and Night, Ascending and Descending, and the 14-foot-long Metamorphosis.
The lineup also includes Randy Johnson: Storytelling with Photographs, featuring photography by Hall of Fame pitcher, which will remain on view through Dec. 3.
Closing exhibits will overlap with the following fall show openings through September and October.
Sept. 2: James Edward Deeds: Drawn from the Asylum
Sept. 16: A Cabinet of Curious Matters: Work by Callahan and Whitten
Sept. 23: Frog and Toad & Other Friends: The World of Arnold Lobel and Nature Composed: Paintings and Tapestries by Adrianne Lobel
Oct. 7: Navajo Textiles from the Thaw Collection
Visit FenimoreArt.org for more information.
