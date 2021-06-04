Art exhibit opens at West Kortright Centre

“A Dialogue,” the first Roberts Room Gallery show of 2021 at West Kortright Centre features works by Brooklyn/Bovina-based abstract painters Chris Martin and Tamara Gonzales.

According to a media release, Gonzales’s large, abstract paintings are influenced by contemporary Western art and mythology. Martin’s wide range of material and imagery is drawn from the landscapes of the Catskills, Buddhism and the legacy of Abstract Expressionism, incorporating unconventional materials, found objects and personal ephemera.

The exhibit was curated by Alan Herman and may be seen during WKC events or by appointment until June 27.

West Kortright Centre is at 49 W. Kortright Church Road.

Call 607-278-5454 for more information and to make an appointment to see the show.

 

