Art exhibit organized in support of Sherburne Inn

SHERBURNE — The Save the Sherburne Inn Restoration Project will host “The Home Sweet Home Tour” art exhibit at Sherburne Inn at 2451 State Highway 80 by 19th century artist Henry Grant Plumb from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.
According to a media release, H.G. Plumb was born in Sherburne in 1847. Much of his subject matter depicts scenes in and around Sherburne and Chenango County.
The event has been organized in cooperation with Sherburne Historic Park and Sherburne Public Library.
Recently, a large collection of Plumb’s work was donated to the Sherburne Historic Park Society. More than 100 paintings, illustrations, and photographs were gifted by Nicholas Pavlik of Manhattan. Pavlik, who received the works from Plumb’s daughter, Margaret, upon her death, will attend the exhibit with several colleagues as will art historian and reported Plumb expert Christina Oaklander.
Along with the Historic Park collection, Plumb pieces owned by the Sherburne Inn and library will also be displayed.
Other Plumb works are permanently housed at the library, which will be open for visitors on Aug. 7.
As further stated in the release, Plumb may have started his journey in a small town in central New York, but at age 17 he moved to New York City where he began an apprenticeship in the engraving and lithography trade. He rose to become an artist and studied at the Cooper Union Free Night School of Science and Art and at the National Academy of Design.
In 1874, Plumb set off for Paris and enrolled in the Ecole des Beaux Arts to study drawing and painting. He returned to the U.S. in 1897 to a successful art career in New York City, exhibiting there and throughout the Northeast. He was active until the end of his life.
His obituary appeared in The New York Times and New-York Tribune.
Free-will donations will be welcome at the event. There will also be a ticket auction featuring donated items.
Donations to Save The Sherburne Inn Restoration Project may be made by credit card through SSIRP’s GoFundMe campaign at www.gofundme.com/gej4wj98.
Checks made payable to SSIRP should be mailed to P.O. Box 1102, Sherburne, NY 13460.
